Happy for her! While Dale Moss and Clare Crawley had a rocky relationship together, the former football player sends his best wishes amid her recent wedding to Ryan Dawkins.

“I think anytime someone finds love, that’s a goal to find that for every person. So, you know, there’s nothing but love and positive thoughts on this end,” Moss, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 10th annual Gold Meets Golden event on Saturday, February 4. “I’m currently in an amazing relationship with [Galey Alix and] it’s almost a year now.”

He continued: “I think with anyone else’s relationship, you know, that’s their relationship. I’m solely focused on mine, but again, I wish nothing but the best. Love is a beautiful thing and I think it’s great when anyone finds that.”

The Sacramento-based hairstylist, 41, and Dawkins, 47, tied the knot on Wednesday, February 1, after more than one year of dating. While the nuptials marked Crawley’s first wedding, it was her third engagement. The former Bachelorette — who was briefly engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard after 2018’s Bachelor Winter Games — instantly connected with Moss on season 16 of The Bachelorette. The pair got engaged after 12 days, leaving the show early.

After exiting the ABC reality TV program together, Crawley and the South Dakota native dated on and off until they split for good in September 2021. While the Bachelor in Paradise alum moved on with Dawkins later that year, Us broke the news in June 2022 that Moss was seeing Galey Alix (née Gravenstein).

“She’s the most gifted, hardworking, beautiful woman inside and out. And she supported me every step of the way in everything I’ve done,” the Putting Love to the Test actor gushed of his girlfriend on Saturday at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills. “So knowing what that’s like and having that type of support and someone by your side is definitely special. And everything we go through in life gets us to this point right now. So I’m appreciative and grateful for everything.”

The 29-year-old interior designer initially listened to Moss’ interview on a podcast nearly five years ago — long before his Bachelorette tenure — and slid into his DMs.

“[She] said, ‘Hey, you know, I just love the way you think, and I love how you present yourself and who you are and what you stand for,’” the former wide receiver recalled to Us at the gala, which benefits Los Angeles nonprofit Angel City Sports. “And we ended up connecting. Went on a date and then we’ve talked every day since. [She’s] my best friend for sure.”

He continued: “Honestly, I never checked my DMs so the fact that I saw that one was, I don’t know, there’s more at work than we can plan for. And honestly, people say, ‘I’m glowing, I’m beaming on the carpet.’ I’m very certain with pretty much every area of my life right now and I’m supported in all areas. So, it’s a great thing for sure.”

While Moss played coy when asked if Alix could be The One, he teased to Us that he plans to make her “very happy” on Valentine’s Day later this month.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn