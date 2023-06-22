Tiffany Haddish is the latest celebrity to be linked to a member of Bachelor Nation … but Dale Moss’ rose is not up for grabs.

Page Six reported on Thursday, June 22, that the Bachelorette alum, 34, was dancing with the comedian, 43, during ASAP Rocky’s set at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday, June 21, allegedly sharing a quick kiss.

However, a source close to Moss tells Us Weekly exclusively that “nothing is going on between the two of them.”

“Tiffany and Dale were there with mutual friends,” the insider says. “They weren’t making out or anything at all, it was a hello kiss between friends.”

Haddish subsequently took to Instagram to deny the outlet’s account of what happened, commenting: “I never kissed nobody last night and nobody kissed me. Sorry guys this isn’t true.”

The outing comes amid Moss’ romance with Galey Alix — the HGTV host he’s been dating for more than a year.

Hours before Page Six’s report, Alix, 29, gushed about how Moss supported her throughout the first season of her show, Home in a Heartbeat. “Thank you for picking me up every time I needed it this entire season. My feet hurt but my heart never did,” she wrote via Instagram Stories alongside a video of Moss spinning her around.

The former ABC star reposted the clip, adding: “Never a time I won’t be there.”

Moss took to Instagram again on Thursday to repost videos from his night with Haddish and influencer Josh Richards. “The moment Tiff took the mic it was game over,” he captioned a video of the actress at the aforementioned event.

Moss — who ended his on-again, off-again engagement to season 16 Bachelorette Clare Crawley in fall 2021 — met Alix via Instagram after the designer listened to an old episode of the former football player on the “Girls Gotta Eat” podcast.

“[She reached out via DMs and] said, ‘Hey, you know, I just love the way you think, and I love how you present yourself and who you are and what you stand for,’” Moss told Us in February. “And we ended up connecting. Went on a date and then we’ve talked every day since. [She’s] my best friend, for sure. Honestly, I never checked my DMs so the fact that I saw that one was, I don’t know, there’s more at work than we can plan for. And honestly, people say, ‘I’m glowing, I’m beaming on the carpet.’ I’m very certain with pretty much every area of my life right now and I’m supported in all areas. So, it’s a great thing for sure.”

Earlier this month, Alix told her side of the story to People.

“I was walking the dogs, listening to the podcast … and I just remember thinking, ‘This person is so well-spoken. He is witty. He is vulnerable and shows things about his life, but without spilling all the jelly beans. He’s smart.’ And I also really liked the sound of his voice,” she said on June 12, adding that she was “very attracted to him physically.”

She added: “So I sent him a message and I just said, ‘Hey, I listened to your podcast. I love the way you think. I love the way you speak. If you’re ever in South Florida, let’s get lunch.’ … And it’s been him ever since.”

Haddish, for her part, was last linked to Bitcoin investor Marvin Jones, whom she was seen kissing in Los Angeles in March. She previously dated Common from 2020 to 2021.