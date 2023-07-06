Daniel Radcliffe is very proud of his 3-month-old son’s milestones — even the ones that haven’t happened yet.

“Yeah, he’s fully talking at 3 months old, he’s very advanced,” the actor, 33, joked during an interview with E! News on Wednesday, July 5. “He’s smiling and that’s all I need. That’s awesome. Some people have to wait a lot longer for that so I’m really happy with that.”

Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first child in April. Us Weekly broke the news that the couple were expanding their family one month prior. The Miracle Workers star has since praised his girlfriend for how quickly she has taken to motherhood.

“It’s a crazy thing, but it’s also really beautiful,” he told E!. “Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to. So, it’s great.”

Radcliffe also discussed how his career has been influenced by fatherhood, adding, “Oh, it hasn’t done anything yet, it hasn’t changed anything,” he quipped. “I’m sure I’m going to, probably for at least a few years become a little more selective just about how much I work, just because I really enjoy spending time with him and I’d like to continue doing that. But obviously, I love my job and I’m not going to stop doing that, but yes, I don’t think it’s changed any of that.”

The Lost City star revealed the sex of his and Darke’s baby earlier this week, telling Entertainment Tonight on Monday, July 3, “He’s wonderful and Erin is amazing — it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him. I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely.”

Before Radcliffe and Darke welcomed their baby boy, a source exclusively told Us about how the pair were preparing to be parents.

“Daniel and Erin are absolutely overjoyed about the pregnancy,” the insider shared in March. “It’s a dream come true! They’ve been proudly showing photographs of the ultrasound to their closest family and friends.”

The source noted that the pair’s loved ones were “over the moon” about the pregnancy. “[Erin is] attending birthing classes, and they’ve bought a stack of baby books for beginners, so they’re up to speed on what to expect,” the insider continued. “Dan is taking a hand-on approach in the kitchen — cooking vegetables and Folic acid-based dishes!”

According to the source, Radcliffe’s former Harry Potter costar Rupert Grint reached out to congratulate him. (Grint, 34, for his part, shares daughter Wednesday, 2, with partner Georgia Groome.)

“[He] FaceTimed Daniel to catch up and jokingly gave him dad-to-be tips, and they’re planning to meet up when the baby is born!” the insider concluded.