Daniel Radcliffe is soaking up each magic moment as a dad after welcoming his first baby — a son — with partner Erin Darke.

“It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing,” the Harry Potter star, 33, gushed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing for the first time that he and Darke, 38, had a little boy. “It’s a real privilege also to have this time with him.”

Radcliffe and Darke are “having a great time” as they adjust to parenthood. “I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely,” he explained.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed Darke’s pregnancy in March after the couple, who have been dating since 2013, were spotted out and about together in New York City — with the actress’ baby bump visible beneath a black zip-up sweatshirt.

The pair kept relatively private as they prepared to welcome their first child, but a source exclusively told Us that Radcliffe and Darke were “absolutely overjoyed” to be expanding their family. “It’s a dream come true,” the insider added in March.

One month later, a rep for the couple confirmed that Darke had given birth.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While their son — whose name has not yet been announced — is still an infant, Radcliffe hopes to spend as much time at home as possible, but he doesn’t plan on stepping away from the spotlight entirely.

“I think it certainly will [change]. It hasn’t really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year,” the Miracle Workers star told ET. “So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective — not more selective, I’ve always been selective — but I think I’ll probably work a little bit less for the next few years.”

Radcliffe clarified: “I’ll never be stopping. I don’t think that’s good for me either.”

Before becoming a father, Radcliffe spoke about his hopes for starting a family and revealed that he’s hesitant to have his kids follow in his acting footsteps.

“I would love them to be around film sets,” he told Newsweek in October 2022. “A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew.'”

Reflecting on spending his own childhood in Hollywood while filming the Harry Potter franchise, Radcliffe said he “wouldn’t want fame” for any of his kids while they were still young. “Film sets are wonderful places,” he explained. “I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”