



Ariana Grande and Daniella Monet’s friendship is still Victorious years after the former costars finished filming the hit Nickelodeon show — and the “7 Rings” songstress had the best reaction to finding out the Baby Daddy alum was pregnant with her first child.

“Oh, she cried her eyes out,” Monet, 30, told Us Weekly at the Mercy for Animals 20th Anniversary Gala in L.A. on Saturday, September 14. “I FaceTimed her to tell her and she was just crying and it was so sweet and really special. I think it trips her out cause, like, we’ve known each other for so long now and I’m the first to go through this next phase.”

Monet — who is expecting a baby boy with fiancé Andrew Gardner — also shared that Grande, 26, was in a slightly compromising, and hilarious, position when she answered the call.

“It was so sweet. I know she was even in a spa at the time and she still took the call and, like, was just a mess. It was sweet,” Monet explained. “She looked as though she was [mid massage]! I mean it looked that way … She was trying to be quiet, so I was, like, that’s pretty funny.”

The Zoey 101 actress told Us that Grande will “of course” be known as Auntie Ari to her children, and that the “Thank U, Next” singer has been “so sweet” throughout her pregnancy. “It’s a friendship like no other,” Monet said. (Grande starred as Cat Valentine on Victorious alongside Monet as Trina Vega for four seasons from 2010 to 2013.)

While the California native is weeks away from welcoming her newborn, Grande is focused on her Sweetener world tour. Though she sparked romance rumors with Social House’s Mikey Foster in recent months, her brother, Frankie Grande, confirmed to Us earlier in September that the two are just close friends.

Ariana previously dated the Mac Miller from 2016 to early 2018. The rapper died of an accidental drug overdose at age 26 in September 2018. The pop star went on to have a high-profile relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, whom she got engaged to in June 2018 after just a few weeks of dating. The former fiancés split four months later.

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

