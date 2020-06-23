Throwing it back! DeAnna Pappas’ 6-year-old daughter, Addison, accidentally saw a season 4 Bachelorette clip of her mom kissing Jason Mesnick — not her dad, Stephen Stagliano.

“Jason Mesnick’s season started airing on Netflix and someone mentioned it to me, so I pulled it up to see what was shown,” the former reality star, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on the new episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast while promoting her summer survival must-haves. “I just happened to pull up a clip where they do a a reflection on what happened on my season and Addison comes over. She goes, ‘Whoa, that’s not Daddy you’re kissing.’ And I was like, ‘No, sweetheart.’ She was like, ‘Why are you kissing that man?’”

Explaining the smooch to her little one was “very hard,” the Georgia native told Us. “[She doesn’t] quite understand what television is. … It’ll be an interesting time when she finds out what really happened and what I have to explain.”

The little one’s friends have already mentioned seeing Addison’s mom on TV, Pappas revealed. “She’ll come home and say, ‘Why do they think they saw you on TV?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, well, it’s kind of hard to explain.’ Oh, my God.”

The Bachelor alum, who also shares son Austin, 4, with her husband, “cannot even” consider her daughter joining the Bachelor franchise in the future.

“I hope not,” she explained. “My role as a mother [is] I want to protect my children from everything that I possibly can. Goodness gracious, to see my daughter on The Bachelor? Oh, my word.”

The former ABC personality welcomed Addison in 2014, and she became a big sister when Austin arrived two years later. While the former Bachelorette “really loves” her family of four, she and Stagliano have talked about “adopt[ing] or even foster[ing] another child.”

Pappas gushed to Us, “I don’t want to be pregnant again … [but] we really are really, truly blessed and very lucky.”

For now, she is loving life with her two children — and surviving this summer with Aloisia Beauty for self-care and PRI Manuka Honey for immunity building.