Demi Lovato is going to be an aunt. Her youngest sister, actress Madison De La Garza, is gearing up to welcome her first baby with boyfriend Ryan Mitchell.

“Oh Ryan, how I love you,” De La Garza, 22, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, September 5. “Thank you for making all of my dreams come true.”

The Desperate Housewives alum also shared that she’s due next month alongside photos of her baby bump.

Lovato, 32, was quick to comment on the post. “I love you,” she wrote, sharing the photo to her own social media.

“Congratulations baby girl. I love you so much!!!” Lovato wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday. She shared a photo alongside her pregnant sister, older sister Dallas Lovato and mom Dianna De La Garza.

Madison has become a star in her own right over the years. Following in her older sister’s acting footsteps, she made her Desperate Housewives debut as Juanita Solis in 2008 and appeared on the show until it came to an end in 2012.

Madison has also been candid about watching her sister Demi struggle with substance abuse. Madison recalled the singer’s 2018 overdose in the 2021 docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

“I heard my mom pick up the phone,” Madison said at the time. “It was something in her voice that told me something really, really bad just happened and I should probably get my clothes on because we need to leave.”

She continued: “The first moment that I saw Demi in the hospital, when she first opened her eyes, she looked at me. I grabbed her hand and I said, ‘I’m here and I love you’ just to let her know I had gotten to the hospital, and she looked me dead in the eye and said, ‘Who is that?’ Which is something you never want to hear your sister say.”

Demi temporarily lost her vision as a result of the overdose. The Camp Rock alum previously credited Madison as one of the reasons she decided to seek treatment.

“My mom specifically said, ‘You know, we’re going to move back to Texas, and you’re not going to be able to be around your little sister,’” Demi recalled in a 2013 interview.

Since then, Madison has shared her own sobriety journey.

“I’ve gone 230 days without using,” she shared via TikTok in February and captioned the video writing, “I know they’re proud,” referring to her ancestors.