A proud moment. Madison De La Garza — who is Demi Lovato‘s sister — shared a milestone in her sobriety journey.

“I’ve gone 230 days without using,” the Desperate Housewives alum, 21, shared via TikTok on Saturday, February 25. In the clip, De La Garza imagined how her ancestors might react to hearing her achievement, noting, “I know they’re proud” in the caption.

The Texas native’s mom, Dianne De La Garza, voiced her support in the comments, writing, “This is the cutest video ever!! Your cute smile!! So proud of you!! 🥰🥰🥰.”

Although Madison did not specify what substance she had stopped using, she previously shared a TikTok last month with a filter that read, “I’m quitting 🍃 in 7 days.” The leaves emoji is often used to reference marijuana on social media.

“Too late … quit 206 days ago and I couldn’t be happier 🥰 #recoveryispossible,” the actress captioned the video.

In addition to sharing her own story, the Bad Teacher alum has spoken candidly about witnessing Lovato, 30, struggle with addiction.

“I heard my mom pick up the phone,” Madison said during the 2021 docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, recalling the “Confident” singer’s near-fatal overdose in July 2018. “It was something in her voice that told me something really, really bad just happened and I should probably get my clothes on because we need to leave.”

The Gnome Alone actress revealed that Lovato temporarily lost her vision as a result of the overdose.

“The first moment that I saw Demi in the hospital, when she first opened her eyes, she looked at me. I grabbed her hand and I said, ‘I’m here and I love you’ just to let her know I had gotten to the hospital, and she looked me dead in the eye and said, ‘Who is that?’ Which is something you never want to hear your sister say,” she shared.

The Camp Rock star, for their part, previously stated that Madison had inspired their past efforts to get clean.

“The last time that I had an intervention, it was my management, my entire team, manager, lawyers, everyone and my parents coming into a room saying if you don’t get sober — my mom specifically said, ‘You know, we’re going to move back to Texas, and you’re not going to be able to be around your little sister,’” Lovato told Access Hollywood in December 2013.

The former Disney Channel star completed another stay in rehab in late 2021.

“Demi will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022, noting that Lovato had “returned home from rehab during the holidays” the previous month.

“It was their decision to go back to rehab,” the insider added.

Madison, meanwhile, recalled being surprised to learn that she’d played a role in her half-sibling wanting to get sober.

“To be honest, when I found out that Demi wanting to be able to see me and keep a relationship with me was one of the reasons she went to treatment, I didn’t believe it — that a sister relationship like that could stand in the way of Demi and her addictions, if even for a moment,” she said in Dancing With the Devil.