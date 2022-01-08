Back home. Demi Lovato has completed another stay in rehab amid their ongoing addiction struggles, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source close to the 29-year-old “Confident” singer’s mom exclusively tells Us that Lovato “returned home from rehab during the holidays.” Page Six was first to report the news.

“Demi will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition,” the insider adds. “It was their decision to go back to rehab.”

While the former child star has yet to publicly address their latest recovery steps, they have since wiped their Instagram clear save for one social media snap from earlier this week.

Lovato’s sobriety journey made headlines late last year after confirming that they were no longer “California sober.”

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” the Sonny With Chance alum captioned an Instagram Story post in December 2021. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

Months earlier, Lovato admitted they had not completely cut out marijuana or alcohol after their 2018 overdose, instead finding a “balance.”

“I called [my recovery case manager, Charles Cook] and was like, ‘Something’s not right. I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that’s telling me if I slip up, I’m going to die,’” the Unidentified star said during a March 2021 interview with Glamour, noting that an “all-or-nothing” sobriety approach wouldn’t work for them. “A one-size-fits-all solution does not work for everybody. Any path that is right for someone else does not mean that it is an effective, meaningful, safe path for you. … What I’m encouraging people to do is just make choices for themselves. Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life.”

The Grammy nominee was previously hospitalized in July 2018 after overdosing less than one month after the “Skyscraper” crooner confirmed they had relapsed after six years sober. Lovato stayed in the hospital for nearly two weeks before completing three months in a rehab facility.

“I had three strokes. I had a heart attack,” the Disney Channel alum revealed in their Dancing With the Devil documentary, which was released in February 2021. “My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes. I’ve had a lot of lives, like my cat. You know, I’m on my ninth life. I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music.”

The “Alone” musician has previously completed several stints in rehab, starting in 2010 when they were 18.



“I lived fast and I was going to die young. I didn’t think I would make it to 21,” Lovato confessed to American Way in July 2016. ”So now I’m in rehab, and I thought, ‘Oh great, now the world thinks I’m just another stereotype … I didn’t go into treatment thinking, ‘OK, now I’m going to be an inspiration.’ At times I was resentful for having that kind of responsibility, but now, it’s really become a part of my life. It holds me accountable.”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger