Demi Lovato’s former sober companion, Sirah, is a major part of the “Skyscraper” singer’s new documentary, Dancing With the Devil.

The four-part docuseries gave fans insight into what happened to Lovato, 28, following her 2018 overdose and how her friends, including Sirah (real name Sarah Elizabeth Mitchell) helped her through the dark time.

“None of my friends know what I was using. I kept it hidden from everyone,” the two-time Grammy nominee said in the new footage. “That was one thing I was very good at — hiding the fact that I was addicted to crack and heroin.”

The Camp Rock star’s former creative director Dani Vitale, best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and former assistant Jordan Jackson were also a large part of the storytelling.

Following her near-fatal overdose in July 2018, Lovato went to rehab for 90 days and later checked back into treatment in March 2019. Once back on her feet, the former Disney Channel star jetted off to Bora Bora with Sirah and Montgomery, 30, who she thanked for sticking by her side through all the ups and downs.

“Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears … even when they’re from watching Moana. Thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing,” Lovato captioned an Instagram photo with the duo in May 2019. “I’m so lucky to be best friends with two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because it inspires me daily. And you’re so supportive of me and every little thing I do … You’ve traveled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m OK, but most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through s–t.”

She added: “You were there to listen, without judgement and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me. You’re the greatest friends I’ve EVER had and our future together is so bright. I love you both more than you can imagine!!”

Earlier this month, Sirah, 32, shared a clip from the new documentary, praising Lovato for her strength over the years. “A Phoenix out of ashes I’ve learned so much from you @ddlovato forever grateful,” she wrote via Instagram on March 23. “I love you deeply, thank you for your courage.”

