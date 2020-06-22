Nailed it! Denise Richards’ daughter, Eloise, was able to learn how to say “dad” just before Father’s Day.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, shared the exciting news while paying tribute to her own father via Instagram. “Happy Father’s Day to my dad,” she wrote on Monday, June 22, while captioning a series of family photos from over the years. “You are the best dad ever. Thank you for always being there & being an amazing role model. I love you so much.”

Richards then gave a shout-out to her “beautiful” husband, Aaron Phypers. “I can’t imagine a better father for our Eloise & stepfather for Sami & Lola. I love you so much,” she wrote before adding, “And the greatest gift [is] Eloise being able to say ‘dad’ for the first time a month ago🙏🏻❤️ .”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in 2011 that Richards adopted Eloise at just 5 weeks old. While raving about her then-newborn, the Wild Things star said Eloise “brought so much joy” and was “such a beautiful little baby and little soul.”

Richards revealed in 2019 that Eloise, now 9, suffers from the rare chromosomal disorder, Chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p. This led to developmental challenges, including her inability to effectively communicate.

“It’s caused many delays with her and it’s caused a lot with speech, development,” she explained during the season 9 RHOBH reunion, which aired in December 2019. “We found out probably two years ago exactly. It was a very difficult thing to diagnose, she went through a lot.”

Richards added, “It was really hard when I saw what was written on the medical report to get the blood test and all the testing done. It was hard to see it in black and white, to be honest.”

The Bold and the Beautiful actress also shares eldest daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 14, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. The Scary Movie 3 costars were married from 2002 to 2006.

Last month, Richards opened up to Us exclusively about coparenting with the 54-year-old Two and a Half Men alum. She said “communication’s great” between the exes who have had a turbulent relationship since their divorce.