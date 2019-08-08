



No secrets! Denise Richards told her teenage daughters about her 2004 spread in Playboy.

“I’m honest with them,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, revealed on the Wednesday, August 7, episode of Dean McDermott’s “Daddy Issues” podcast with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris. “They had heard that I was in Playboy. I didn’t even think that they would know what that is because now kids can go on the internet and see all kinds of things, so [I had] to explain that.”

The reality star added, “They don’t Google [me]. I don’t think they want to know certain things either. I wouldn’t want to read certain things about my parents.”

The Bravo personality shares Sam, 15, and Lola, 14, with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen. Three years after their 2002 wedding, she filed for divorce from the Two and a Half Men alum, 53, while she was pregnant with their youngest. She later adopted daughter Eloise, now 7.

In September 2016, the former couple shared a family picture on Instagram. “A gaggle of awe sum,” the actor captioned a smiling pic with his ex-wife and daughters.

Later in McDermott’s podcast, Richards admitted that Sheen wanted to “bleed [her] dry” during their split. “Back during the show I did at E! [Denise Richards: It’s Complicated], I had to do that. I had too many legal bills with my ex-husband. … Those legal fees add up quite fast.”

She told the former Chopped Canada host, 52, “It was difficult for me to get a job back then because I was perceived as doing something very [negative] with Charlie, so that was very hard — when you’re misunderstood and you want to keep your personal life private and when it’s out there.”

The Illinois native went on to marry Aaron Phypers in September 2018 in Malibu.

