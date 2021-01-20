Following in her footsteps? Desiree Hartsock wouldn’t be surprised if one of her sons was interested in joining the Bachelor franchise in the future.

“My little one would [potentially ask], not the older,” the former Bachelorette, 34, said of Asher, 4, and Zander, 2, during the Tuesday, January 19, episode of Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “My little one’s a little ham and he’d be so into it.”

The Colorado native added that while that wouldn’t be possible until, “like, 14 years from now,” she “bets” the ABC show will still be on. “To be honest, it’s been going for so long that it’s a possibility,” the Bachelor alum explained. “When they’re 16 and watching the show, I bet you it’ll happen.”

When it comes to letting her and husband Chris Siegfried’s little ones watch their season in the future, she’s interested in stealing Catherine Giudici’s idea to create an edited video of their love story.

“I would probably do that, for sure,” Hartsock, who wed Siegfried, 35, in March 2015, told Us. “Not all the drama and everything else. … I want my kids to have the narrative of what mom and dad share and not what it shows.”

Giudici, 34, exclusively told Us of her plans in January 2020. “My kids have not seen the show [yet],” the Washington native said of her and Sean Lowe’s sons Samuel, 4, and Isaiah, 2, and daughter Mia, 12 months. “We watch cartoons here and I am actually commissioning somebody to remove all of the makeout scenes and all the dates with other women so that I can watch it without having an anxiety attack. They will watch that.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum added at the time: “I want to watch it again.”

Giudici competed for Lowe’s heart on season 17 of The Bachelor, and Hartsock finished in fourth. The wedding dress designer decided to “come back” to the franchise for season 9 of The Bachelorette, and explained her choice in the May 2013 premiere.

“I know from first-hand experience the feelings are very real, and you really can form a relationship from it,” the stylist said at the time. “Throughout this season, you’ll see I really wanted to make sure I was going to be the right person for them, as well, because I was really aware of that. I made sure if I’m not going to be the right person for you, let me know. It’s always a two-way street.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon