



Where does the time go? Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus’ daughter is growing up fast.

“She’s so big,” the actress, 43, said on the Thursday, July 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “It’s crazy. She’s teething so the nights can be hard for her because she’s drooling all over.”

The Bridge alum went on to say that she and the Walking Dead star, 50, celebrated her Monday, July 15, birthday abroad with their daughter. “She loves Paris,” Kruger told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa. “It’s the second time in her life she’s in Paris.”

The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2018. The actor also has a 19-year-old son, Mingus, from a previous relationship, and the new mom told Us Weekly exclusively how he’s handling fatherhood the second time around.

“He just looks at her with unconditional love,” the Welcome to Marwen star told Us in April. “I wish he looked at me like that! … He’s just very great with her.”

As for Mingus, the model revealed that the teenager already has a special bond with his infant sister. “19 years is a big gap, so he’s stepping up to be this protective big brother,” Kruger told Us. She went on to say that her family feels “pretty much complete.”

The National Treasure star met Reedus in 2015 while costarring in Sky. They were spotted out as a couple the following year.

“He’s so calm, and he teaches me a lot because he’s done it before,” the German actress told PorterEdit of parenting with the Florida native in January. “There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”

