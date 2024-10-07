Sean “Diddy” Combs and his mom, Janice Smalls Combs, have had a tight-knit bond throughout his life.

“My mother was always working for a job, so I guess I was always trained that I should have multiple jobs, multiple aspirations,” Diddy said in a 2010 interview Nightline. “And I remember she had multiple aspirations, always hearing about her dreams and things she did in the past and things she wanted to do.”

As Diddy rose to fame in the ’90s, Janice was by her son’s side throughout his ups and downs. And her support continued after Diddy’s September 2024 arrest in New York on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to charges but was denied bail twice.

The following month, Janice broke her silence and defended her son.

“I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs,” Janice said in a statement shared with Us Weekly by her attorney Natlie G. Figgers. “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies.”

Always a Plus-One

Diddy has brought his mom to several events over the years including the VMAs, BET Awards, movie premieres and more. Janice has also been photographed at many of Diddy’s infamous white parties over the years.

A Special Shout-Out

Janice got a sweet mention on Diddy’s 2006 track “Claim My Place.” In the song, Diddy raps, “You know my mother / Mama always say that I’d be somebody you know / So you know, I figured that I might as well be great.”

A Real Role Model

Diddy opened up about how his mom’s strong work ethic inspired him as a kid.

“I was brought up by my mother and my grandmother. My father was killed when I was three,” Combs said in a 2016 interview with CBS Mornings. “And one day, I had, you know, asked my mother for a pair of sneakers. And the look on her face that she couldn’t afford it – it just made me realize that I needed to step up as a man.”

A Sweet Tribute

During the VH1 special Dear Mama in 2018, Diddy gave a heartfelt speech honoring Janice.

“My mother, to me, was a superhero,” the rapper told the audience. “She sacrificed everything to make sure that we were well taken care of and that we received the best possible education. And that we would always have the opportunity to go on and be great. She taught me to believe in myself and trust in my dreams. She instilled in me the importance of family and the power of love.”

Extravagant Presents

In honor of Janice’s 80th birthday in December 2020, Diddy gifted her a $1 million check and a new Bentley.

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly [and] absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ❤️ … and this is actually her at 80th … no filter … no edit 🖤!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS ❤️.”

Having Diddy’s Back

Amid Diddy’s feud with rapper Ma$e, Janice backed her son in the drama. According to a July 2022 video shared by The Art of the Dialogue, the mother-son duo were chatting about Diddy’s drama with Ma$e. While the music mogul shared that he has “love” for Ma$e, Janice fired back, “Don’t mess with my son.”

Stress from Diddy’s Legal Woes

In July 2024, TMZ reported that Janice was rushed to the hospital after she felt discomfort in her chest. The alleged health scare came months after Diddy was accused of sexual assault by several victims.

Defending Diddy Amid His Arrest

After Diddy’s arrest in September 2024, Janice claimed that her son was facing scrutiny before he had the opportunity to defend his innocence.

“To bear witness [sic] what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words,” she said in a statement. “Like every human being, my son deserves to have this day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

Janice added that she knows her son is not perfect and he’s made his fair share of mistakes in the past.

“My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise,” she continued, referring to the security footage of what appeared to be Diddy physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie. “Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed.”