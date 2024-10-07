Janice Smalls Combs, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mother, has released a statement in defense of her son as he faces allegations of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

“I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs. It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” Janice said in a statement shared with Us Weekly on Sunday, October 6, by her attorney Natlie G. Figgers.

“To bear witness [sic] what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words,” Janice said. “Like every human being, my son deserves to have this day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

Janice went on to explain that she was “not here to portray [her] son as perfect because he is not,” adding, “He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have.” She continued, “My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”

Janice referenced the 2016 footage published by CNN in May, in which Diddy appeared to be violently assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel. In the video, Diddy appears to grab Cassie by her neck, in addition to shoving, dragging and kicking her repeatedly. Shortly after the video was released, Diddy apologized for his behavior (though he did not mention Cassie by name).

Cassie sued the music mogul in November 2023 for sexual assault and physical abuse over 10 years. Diddy, 54, denied the allegations and the lawsuit was settled in one day.

Janice’s statement continued, “Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed. This is why I believe my son’s civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpreting it as an admission of guilt.”

Janice’s statement further claimed, “Not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him. Many individuals who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated had their freedom taken from them not because they were guilty of the crimes they were accused of, but because they didn’t fit the image of what this society considers to be a ‘good person.’”

She added, “Watching the world make jokes and laugh at my son’s life crumbling before our eyes is something I can never forget. It is truly agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side.”

The statement read, “These lies thrown at him are motivated by those seeking a financial gain, and not justice. These individuals saw how quickly my son’s civil legal team settled his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit, so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son. False allegations of sexual assault thwart true victims of sexual violence from getting the justice they deserve.”

Last month, Diddy was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. A 14-page indictment of the rapper claimed he had “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” for decades, and accused him of using these acts to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges after he was denied bail twice, and was remanded to Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

In her statement, Janice alleged that “the federal government is now using these lies to prosecute my son,” saying, “This injustice has been unbearable for our family. The worst part of this ordeal is watching my beloved son be stripped of his dignity, not for what he did, but for what people choose to believe about him.”

She concluded, “I beg you to think about those who have been wrongfully persecuted, to remember that not everyone who has made mistakes in life deserves to have their entire existence judged by a single action or a few mistakes. My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).