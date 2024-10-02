For decades, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties were the place to be. From his annual Hamptons White Party to blow-out birthday bashes, the lavish, champagne-and-caviar-filled soirees were attended by the likes of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Diddy’s ex Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio and many more.

“They were known to be wild,” a source who attended shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Anything went at those parties.”

Since the rapper’s legal troubles began, there’s been speculation about what really goes on at his parties, with talk of sex rooms, rampant drug use and all-night orgies. (The “Freak Offs” mentioned in the 14-page indictment — in which Diddy’s victims were allegedly drugged and forced to participate in “extended sexual performances” that could “last days at a time” with sex workers — appear to have taken place separately at hotels. Diddy pleaded not guilty to several charges earlier this month after his arrest. Diddy has denied all claims of sexual assault.) So how much — or how little — did Diddy’s A-list guests actually see?

Some celebs have spoken about their experiences. In a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian recalled hitting up a Diddy bash in Las Vegas, saying, “This party, I think half the people were butt-naked.”

When asked about what went down when he attended Diddy’s famed get-togethers during a 2019 appearance on “Hot Ones,” Ashton Kutcher replied: “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” then added, “Can’t tell that one either.”

And in 2016, when Howard Stern asked Usher — who lived with Diddy for a year when he was a teen in the ’90s — whether he would let any of his kids attend a Diddy party, the singer declared, “Hell no!”

Following the accusations leveled against Diddy in the recent lawsuits, some stars made sure to distance themselves from the infamous parties, including Diddy’s longtime rival 50 Cent. “I’ve been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing s— like that,” he said in a July interview. “It’s just an uncomfortable energy connected to it.”

Meanwhile, Diddy’s friend Ray J insisted he’d “never seen the stuff that’s being said” about the rapper. “I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed,” Ray J said on September 21. “A lot of people in the industry can agree with me on that sense.”

According to multiple sources, unsavory behavior took place at Diddy’s afterparties. “What happened before 2 a.m. pales in comparison to what happened at 5 a.m.,” says the first source.

A second source who wrangled guests for Diddy’s White Parties between 2006 and 2011 similarly tells Us that high-profile celebs would leave around 2 or 3 a.m. because they knew the party was going to take a turn. “Girls would start to lose their clothes — that was the signal for people to leave,” explains the source, adding that’s when the drugs would come out, with benders lasting until 7 a.m. A third source tells Us there would be sex workers present who “would do whatever you want.”

Amid talk of secret tapes — according to Lil Rod’s lawsuit, Diddy recorded people at his parties to use for blackmail purposes — the music industry source says the public will learn who’s in them. “We are going to find out who is on the video tapes. For most people, it’s embarrassment [and] people being exposed in orgies, not legal issues. That’s why no one ever spoke out.”

