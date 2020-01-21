Round two! DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, announced the birth of their second child on Tuesday, January 21.

“THANK YOU ALLAH !” the music producer, 44, captioned his Instagram reveal. “THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE ! BLESS UP DR JIN ! ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

In the social media upload, the American Music Award winner was all smiles while giving Tuck’s doctor a high-five. The Louisiana native shared two more photos of himself in the hospital awaiting his little one’s arrival.

The “I’m the One” DJ announced in September that the New York native, also 44, was expecting baby No. 2. “God is the greatest,” Khaled wrote on Instagram at the time. “All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost three years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd, I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing, I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.”

He went on to write, “Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. … ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!”

Khaled and Tuck previously welcomed their son, Asahd, now 2, in October 2016, and the former radio host tearfully Snapchatted his son’s birth at the time.

His rep told Us Weekly exclusively: “DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck welcome their son, a beautiful, healthy young icon, Asahd Tuck Khaled, born at 2:05 a.m., 7 lbs 14 oz., and 21.5 inches long, on October 23rd, 2016. The meaning of Asahd is Lion in Arabic.”