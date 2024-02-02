Donna Kelce loves spending quality time making sweet treats with her granddaughters.

“Baking is a wonderful family activity, and now I have a little helper in Wyatt,” Donna, 71, said in an interview with Women’s World published on Friday, February 2. “I look forward to passing on my tips and tricks to the girls so they can eventually pass these traditions on to their own families one day.”

Donna shared that son Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce’s little girls, Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 11 months, lovingly refer to her as their “Dee Dee.” While Wyatt is old enough to start helping her grandma with the baked goods, Donna still takes the reins in making sweet treats for the family.

“I love to bake. Cookies, cakes, rolls, any comfort stuff is always my go-to,” she told the outlet. “When baking, you just feel full of love, and people can tell when they eat it!”

The Kelce matriarch is well known for her famous homemade chocolate chip cookies, which were sold to raise money for charity at both sons Jason, 36, and Travis Kelce’s football games on Christmas Day in 2023. While Donna’s cookies are a big hit with her family, she also revealed that her signature sweet dinner rolls are a favorite amongst her sons and granddaughters.

“You take a marshmallow, roll it in butter, cinnamon and sugar, and wrap it in crescent roll dough,” she explained on Friday. “The marshmallow melts inside and they are so sweet and yummy. The grandkids and my boys love this recipe. It’s pretty special.”

As the mom of two NFL superstars, Donna spends most of the football season rooting for Jason and Travis, 34, who play for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. Donna is a staple in both team’s suites as they play in the regular season. Later this month, she’ll be attending Super Bowl LVIII to root for Travis as he and the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Earlier this year, Donna exclusively told Us Weekly about how after the football season ends, she doesn’t get to see her sons as much as she would like.

“They’re just exhausted, so I’m not seeing them very much [in the offseason],” she shared while noting that she sometimes will join Jason, Kylie, 31, and their daughters for a family beach trip or join Travis on the golf course.

Donna admitted that after the season ends both Jason and Travis are “on the move 24/7” and that their “New Heights” podcast also keeps them “very, very busy.”