



New dad alert! Doug Reinhardt and his fiancée, Mia Irons, announced that they welcomed identical twin boys in June.

“After a month in the hospital and 2 weeks in the NICU I am happy to announce we brought our sons Maverick and Beau Reinhardt home today,” Reinhardt wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 29. “Thank you to all of our friends and family who have been so supportive over the last 2 months. We are so blessed to have two beautiful and healthy boys.”

Irons wrote, “Welcome home Mav & Beau! Our two little identical twin miracles! There is not one word strong enough to express how incredible it feels to finally get to this very day! @dougreinhardt thank you for being the axis that my world revolves around… and devotedly staying by my side 36 nights at the hospital. I feel a new form of gratitude after sacrificing and surrendering to so much. I’ve never been more thankful for my life and my growing family. I’m in awe. It’s so surreal.”

Irons and the Hills alum, 33, announced that they had little ones on the way in February after a Newport Beach, California, gender reveal party.

“Blessed beyond measure w/ the magic of IDENTICAL TWINS, due this Summer!” Irons captioned a video at the time. “Something so rare that I can’t even believe we’re this lucky to hit the odds of 0.3%?! This pregnancy was our 2018 Christmas surprise, ironically finding out just a few weeks after [my son from a previous relationship] met Santa & wished for nothing BUT a Brother. Today we waited to find out exactly who was coming into our life!”

She added, “Thank you @caseybeaubrown for throwing us an amazing party, you’re incredible! @dougreinhardt, I never met a man so driven & hopeful to nurture & also start a family. We’ve created such an amazing family life together, thank you forever! We got 2 IDENTICAL BOYS coming! BOYS! Wow my heart is so full! I can’t wait! I love you all! Thank you for coming & celebrating w/ us!”

The bash featured a pink-and-blue balloon arch, a dessert table and a celebratory plane banner. The Laguna Beach alum also shared a party pic to social media. “To the boys and @mia.kaena. #twins,” he wrote.

The athlete and his fiancée have been dating for more than a year. They announced their engagement nine weeks before Irons gave birth.

Prior to this relationship, Reinhardt married Natalie Sutton in October 2017. The pair split six months later, after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her estranged husband with a crutch he was using while recovering from an ACL operation on his knee.

The former Los Angeles Angels player previously dated Paris Hilton, Lauren Conrad and Amanda Bynes.

