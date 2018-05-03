Doug Reinhardt, best known for appearing on The Hills, was allegedly assaulted by his wife with one of his crutches, TMZ reports.

Natalie Sutton, who wed Reinhardt in October 2017, was arrested on Saturday, April 28, in Paradise Valley, Arizona, and charged with felony assault and battery, according to TMZ. The publication reports that Sutton hit Reinhardt, who was recovering from an ALC operation, with a metal crutch.

The former reality TV personality, who has previously been linked to Lauren Conrad, Paris Hilton and Amanda Bynes, called the cops on Saturday. Sutton was arrested for the alleged attack and was released later that night. TMZ reports that Reinhardt filed for divorce from Sutton on Monday, April 30.

Reinhardt, 33, seemingly reacted to the drama on Wednesday, May 3.

“When times get tough it’s always nice to know you have a great family by your side,” he captioned a photo on Instagram.

Reinhardt appeared on season 4 of MTV’s The Hills in 2008 when he was dating Conrad. Fans will remember he infamously went on a date with Conrad’s friend Stephanie Pratt while the designer was on vacation.

The former baseball player went on to date Bynes from 2008 to 2009 and started a relationship with Hilton shortly after. Reinhardt split with the hotel heiress in 2010. His sister, Casey Reinhardt, starred on season 2 of MTV’s Laguna Beach alongside Conrad.

