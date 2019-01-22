Just like Us! Duchess Kate may be a member of the royal family, but she’s also a mom of three small children — and that can sometimes be tough.

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about the trials she faces as a mother during a visit to the Family Action charity in London on Tuesday, January 22.

“It’s so hard,” she admitted. “You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother particularly in the early days, but after the age of 1, it falls away. After that, there isn’t a huge amount … of books to read.”

The 37-year-old royal continued: “Everybody experiences the same struggle.”

Kate, who shares children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months, with her husband, Prince William, suffered from a severe form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancies. The condition caused her to miss George’s first day of school in September 2017 and cancel a slew of public appearances.

“It was a difficult start to the pregnancy,” an insider told Us while the duchess was pregnant with Charlotte.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2013 that Kate and William hired his former nanny Jessie Webb to care for their eldest child. Webb was with the family for the first several months of George’s life before she was replaced by Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been their full-time nanny ever since.

“They didn’t feel the need for an additional nanny,” a source told Us Weekly two months before Louis’ birth. “They feel they can handle everything with the same arrangement as before.”

“William and Kate very much prioritize bringing up the children in as normal an environment as possible over anything else,” a second insider told Us in September 2018. “They haven’t lost sight of that.”

