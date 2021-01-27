The great outdoors! Duchess Kate has been focused on getting her three children outside while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Charlotte is a massive fan of spiders and loves looking at them and learning about them, so they go on spider hunts so that she can see them up close and then let them go,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! on Tuesday, January 26, of the Duchess of Cambridge’s 5-year-old daughter.

The little one and her brothers — Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 2 — often go outside as a way for their mom to “limit” their screen time.

“When the children have a break, she takes them outside, come rain or shine,” Nicholl said. “She wants them to get fresh air and be in nature. She loves to pick vegetables with them in the gardens. If they are learning about rivers or the sea, she and [Prince] William try to incorporate that into their walks.”

Kate believes that “outdoor learning can benefit” her children amid the COVID-19 spread and has been “very involved” with their virtual schooling.

“Thomas’s Battersea expects a hands-on approach from parents. That’s part of the reason they picked it,” the expert explained. “George and Charlotte are studious and love to learn, so they are pretty self-sufficient when it comes to Zoom learning.”

In May 2020, Kate said during an ITV’s This Morning appearance that her eldest son often got “very upset” because he preferred his sister’s school projects to his own. “Making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work,” she joked at the time.

The duchess added that she and the Duke of Cambridge, 38, had been having a “really hard” time explaining the pandemic to George, Charlotte and Louis.

“We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now,” the duchess said at the time. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways, I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before, but it is difficult.”

The couple welcomed an 8-month-old puppy to their family earlier this week, courtesy of Kate’s brother, James Middleton. The furry friend joined them two months after the death of their dog Lupo.