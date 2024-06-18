Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is all about skincare — especially when his daughters are involved.

“615am and no better way to start off FATHER’S DAY than with a ‘Magical Glitter Facial’ aka Unicorn Poo,” Johnson, 52, captioned an Instagram video on Monday, June 17, showing off his Father’s Day celebration from the day before. His daughters, Jasmine Lia, 8, and Tiana Gia, 6, could be seen covering Johnson’s face with glitter in the clip.

“I was hanging in my office by 5am Father’s Day morning waiting for my little tornadoes to wake up — then around 6am, I heard the stampede of little running footsteps, they busted into my office and they said three things that I immediately knew was NOT going to end well,” his caption continued. “‘Daddy we have a Father’s Day surprise for you.’”

Johnson was told to “lay down” and warned that “this might sting your eyes” before the girls started the skincare treatment.

“I’m a sucker for this stuff — our babies grow up fast and I know a time will come when they’re all grown up and running to daddy first thing in the morning will no longer be this daddy’s reality,” Johnson wrote. “I LOVE IT and I’ll take every second of this girl dad magic while I can get it. Bring it on. Hope all you papas out there had an awesome Fathers Day.”

Johnson’s daughters asked him if he was a fan of the face mask in the Instagram video. The actor said he looked “beautiful” with the blue sparkles on his face. “This is the way to start off Father’s Day,” he added.

Johnson shares Jasmine Lia and Tiana Gia with wife Lauren Hashian. The actor is also a father to 22-year-old Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

The star has spoken candidly about fatherhood over the years, sharing his love of being a girl dad.

“I have a house full of just strong, badass women,” he told Extra in July 2019. “It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.”

Johnson welcomed his eldest daughter during his 10-year marriage to Garica. (The former couple were married from 1997 to 2007.)

“After my divorce, I’ve learned so much,” Johnson said during a separate July 2019 interview. “It’s allowed me to take those experiences with Simone and apply them to her little sisters. Now, years later, I get to have this wonderful relationship with Simone … and this beautiful, powerful relationship with my younger daughters …. Through life and experience, I’m a different kind of dad.”