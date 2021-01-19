NSFW! Dwyane Wade stripped down via Instagram for his 39th birthday — and his kids hilariously reacted in the comments.

“Birthday behavior!!” the former professional basketball player captioned a Monday, January 18, mirror selfie with his wife, Gabrielle Union. The actress, 48, smiled in a robe, while the athlete stared at the camera wearing only necklaces.

“This isn’t what I wanted to wake up to,” the A Father First author’s eldest son, Zaire, 18, commented on the racy social media upload.

As for the Illinois native’s 13-year-old daughter, Zaya, she wrote, “Ayooooo chill, I just got on.”

Wade and Union run an Instagram for their daughter, Kaavia, 2, so the toddler appeared to comment as well. “Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis,” she wrote.

On Sunday, January 17, the We’re Going to Need More Wine author wished her husband a happy 39th birthday. “You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon,” the L.A.’s Finest star wrote via Instagram. “I love loving you.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge went on to share photos of their “birthday behavior” during a Jamaica getaway. The couple posed beside a beach bonfire in the social media slideshow.

“Feels like home,” Wade captioned footage from their evening spent dancing on the shore.

Zaire approved more of this celebration than his dad’s nude photo, commenting, “It’s the joy for me.”

The former Miami Heat player shares the Brewster Academy student and Zaya with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, as well as Xavier, 7, with ex Aja Metoyer. He and Union welcomed Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018 after the Nebraska native suffered multiple miscarriages.

“[She] looks like me, acts like [Gabrielle],” Wade exclusively told Us Weekly of his youngest child in July 2019. “She has a whole personality. She’s very particular about everything just like her mother, very particular, but I love it because she lets you know who she is and what she wants, what she don’t want. It makes it easier for me to be like, ‘Oh, you don’t want that? Cool.’”

The little one made her red carpet debut at the time, and the former shooting guard joked with Us that she had been “bribed” with snacks. “We gave her a stern talking to in the car,” he said. “She loves the puffs so we gave them to her right before she got out of the car.”