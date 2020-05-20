The best bond! Eliza Roberts reflected on her bond with her husband Eric Roberts’ daughter, Emma Roberts.

“It’s a treasure,” the casting director, 67, gushed to Us Weekly exclusively of Emma, 29, on Friday, May 15, while promoting her daughter Morgan Simons’ Pi BakeShop. “ It’s been a delight. Of course, she’s just amazing. An amazing woman.”

The actress married the Dark Knight star, 54, in 1992 and has “always [had] so much fun” with the Scream Queens alum. “What a blast … just the dynamic of Emma and her friends,” Eliza told Us. “We did Disneyland in the pouring rain. There’s photographs of me drenched carrying all their stuff. I love stuff like [that].”

The actress shared a specific story from the American Horror Story alum’s childhood, telling Us, “She’s always had an eye for fashion and she expressed an interest in that. … She would dress me, and she was always right. She and her friends would get dressed up in my clothes, including bras with socks stuffed in them. They were little, little girls, [in] high heels they couldn’t walk in. Then they’d say, ‘Take us out,’ like to the movies. And I would.”

Eliza added, “As soon as we’d get out and they’d realize, they’d be like, ‘Take us home. Oh, my God. Where are our regular clothes?’ Luckily, I’d always bring them their regular clothes.”

As for Eric, the actor has a close bond with his stepdaughter Simons and loves supporting Pi BakeShop. “You can’t beat it,” the Golden Globe nominee told Us of her desserts.

Emma supports the baker too, Eliza gushed to Us, noting, “She also orders food from my daughter. It’s a pretty neat family.”

With Simons and her daughter, Georgia, living “down the street,” the couple see the 14-month-old often. “She’s kind of learning how to run the show,” Eric told Us of the toddler. “The only other baby I ever knew who was as self- reliant and calm as she always was, was my daughter, Emma.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo