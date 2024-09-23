Elle King is ready to expand her family with the addition of a baby boy.

On Monday, September 23, the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer announced she is pregnant and expecting another son with partner Daniel Tooker.

“Doubling down 💙,” King, 35, wrote via Instagram with a video of the couple discovering they are expecting another boy after blue confetti filled the room at their sex reveal party.

The pair’s 3-year-old son, Lucky Levi, was part of the celebration and was seen waving to the camera as blue balloons appeared in the shot.

King and Tooker, 33, started dating in 2019 and got engaged one year later. Their road to parenthood came with some challenges as the country singer suffered multiple miscarriages before becoming pregnant with their rainbow baby.

Less than two years after welcoming her first child, King sparked split rumors when she performed at the Stagecoach Music Festival in May 2023 wearing a jacket that had the word “single” on it. The Grammy nominee ultimately reconciled with Tooker.

“We’re back together,” King told People in an interview published on Wednesday, September 18. “We had to grow. I don’t know. I’ll try anything twice.”

She continued, “This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort.”

King previously made headlines in January after performing drunk and shouting profanities at a crowd during a family-friendly Dolly Parton birthday tribute concert in Nashville. Soon after the performance, the singer announced she was focused on self-improvement.

Today, King believes she worked on herself to be a better parent and individual.

“I’m doing things that make me proud of myself,” the singer told People. “I’ve got a small son. He’s going to find out about all this one day, and he’s going to see that I tried to be just the best version of myself, and I used it to make myself better, and I did. It’s more of a love story of self than anything.”

In addition to preparing for another baby, King is wrapping up her Baby Daddy’s Weekend Tour with upcoming dates in Georgia and Kentucky.

“Call your baby daddy & make arrangements because this mama is HITTIN’ THE ROAD!” King previously shared via Instagram.

She’s also expected to perform at the 2024 Evolution Festival in Missouri on Sunday, September 29.