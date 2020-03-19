Ellen DeGeneres Wishes She Had Kids While Social Distancing: ‘I’m So Bored’

Like much of the world, Ellen DeGeneres has plenty of time on her hands while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. So, she decided to call up some celebrity friends to help make the days go by faster.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 62, shared a series of videos via Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, of herself lounging on a couch in her living room and calling Adam Levine, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

While talking to Teigen, 34, Legend, 41, and their children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 22 months, DeGeneres admitted that she wishes she had little ones of her own to keep her company.

“I wish I had kids right now,” she said. “I’m so bored.”

The “Conversations in the Dark” singer assured the stand-up comedian, “Yeah, we’re bored too,” to which the Cravings cookbook author echoed, “We’re super bored.”

DeGeneres, who has been married to Portia de Rossi since 2008, also dialed Levine, 41, to wish him a happy birthday and had a hilariously boring conversation with Timberlake, 39, and Biel, 38, both of whom said they were doing “nothing.”

The Emmy winner’s impromptu video series helped keep other stars dealing with cabin fever entertained. Courteney Cox, Niall Horan and Kyle Richards were among those who commented with crying-laughing emojis.

The first known case of COVID-19 in the United States was reported on January 20. The disease has since spread to all 50 states, with at least 9,400 cases and 157 deaths reported across the country. There have also been major outbreaks in China, Europe, Iran and South Korea with a worldwide death toll of more than 9,300.

Numerous countries have enforced travel restrictions, quarantines and curfews in an effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further. Schools and businesses have also closed, while concerts and other events have been canceled or postponed.

Earlier this week, singers including Legend, Chris Martin, Thomas Rhett and Charlie Puth performed concerts on Instagram Live for their fans at home. Stars such as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, meanwhile, have urged fans to stay inside to help keep others safe.

