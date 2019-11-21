



The new normal! Ellie Kemper is still adjusting to life with a toddler and a newborn two months after welcoming her second son, Matthew.

“I am so tired,” the Office alum, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, November 19, while promoting HP’s Get Real campaign. “It’s just a new mode of existence and I feel like it takes some getting used to it. It’s so funny because before you had a baby, you lived one kind of way, and then after you have a baby, you find all these other parents who are going through exactly what you’re going through. And that’s a nice comfort. You realize you’re not alone.”

Although many have told the actress that she will “get used to” raising two little ones, she told Us she isn’t so sure, explaining, “It’s insane. My husband [Michael Koman] said [when] he didn’t have, like, a minute to answer an email the other day, ‘It’s like waiting for a bird to fly by, having that moment of just free time.’”

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star announced in October that she gave birth the previous month. “Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew,” the Missouri native captioned her Instagram reveal. “He has inherited his dad’s brown hair and his mom’s desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He’s a good boy.” She and the producer, 42, already share 3-year-old son, James.

Raising a newborn this time around has been a much “chiller” experience, Kemper told Us. “[Matthew] is much calmer. I don’t know if that’s just because he’s had to deal with this like loud toddler around at all times, but he’s definitely more relaxed than James. James was just, like, a little bit high-strung.”

That being said, the Emmy nominee doesn’t feel any more relaxed than she did when James was born. “I worry just as much,” she admitted. “Last night … I put down a diaper cloth for him to rest his head on in case he spit up, and I was like, ‘Is there any way this could cover his face and he would suffocate?’ There’s no way. Like, he was in a swaddle.”

The My Squirrel Days author isn’t stressing over activities to do with James, though, thanks to HP’s Print the Holidays campaign. “HP has created over 250 hours of printable activities that you can do with your friends, like stenciled snowflakes I designed,” Kemper explained to Us. “So right here, like I mentioned, these are stenciled snowflakes that I designed with HP. “I am not a craft master by any means, but even I can do this.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi