



Welcome to the world! Ellie Kemper gave birth to her second child with her husband, Michael Koman, on September 5.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the happy news one month later, on Saturday, October 5.

“Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew! He has inherited his dad’s brown hair and his mom’s desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling,” she wrote. “He’s a good boy. ❤️❤️”

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star revealed that she was pregnant on a May episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live after Jimmy Kimmel called her out for missing a party he threw for the cast of Live in Front a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons.

Kemper explained, “This is my nightmare that this subject would come up. was unable to make it. I am so sorry. I’m gonna tell you why: It’s because I’m pregnant and I felt sick … I’ve been blaming the pregnancy [for] so many things, and this is one of them.”

She and Koman, 42, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed their son James, 3, in July 2016. Kemper announced that pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Two years after her son’s arrival, the Office alum gushed to Us Weekly exclusively about her toddler. “He’s a genius,” she told Us in 2018. “I can’t believe how he’s mastered all of these words already. In the past week, he’s started imitating, mimicking words that I say. He says them right back to me and I think he’s the smartest person on the planet. … It’s incredible how quickly everything changes.”

These milestones came two months after the actress opened up about the struggles of balancing motherhood with her career.

“I’m new to this, but I would imagine all parents feel guilty most of the time,” Kemper told Us exclusively in March 2018. “I don’t know that that’s good, but it’s hard, as everyone knows. So accepting that you’re not gonna be everywhere at once is like an ongoing challenge for me. Guilt is hard to shake. I think anyone can relate to that. Occasionally I will wonder, ‘How is that mom doing everything and apparently doing it really well?’”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!