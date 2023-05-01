Back to the Garden! Emmy Rossum attended a New York Knicks game with her husband, Sam Esmail, three weeks after they secretly welcomed baby No. 2.

“Made it out in the rain 🌧️ for my @nyknicks,” the Shameless alum, 36, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 30, alongside a picture of her courtside view at Madison Square Garden.

Rossum and the film producer, 45, were one of the many stars in attendance at the basketball game that Sunday evening. The Phantom of the Opera actress donned a black T-shirt emblazoned with the knicks logo, along with a matching baseball cap. She paired the sports memorabilia with black skinny jeans and dark pumps. Esmail, for his part, wore a plain black jacket and navy blue jeans.

The couple — who tied the knot in May 2017 — revealed in April that they had quietly welcomed their second child, a baby boy. (Prior to their son’s birth, the Mystic River star had not publicly announced she was expecting but did show off her baby bump on several occasions.)

“On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born,” Rossum wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a picture of her newborn’s footprints, noting that the little one weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 and a half inches long.

The Day After Tomorrow star’s announcement was similar to the one she made when she shared the news of her daughter’s birth in May 2021.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13 AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” she captioned a series of maternity shoot photos at the time.

Rossum has yet to reveal her children’s names.

Ahead of celebrating her daughter’s 1st birthday, Rossum opened up about her birth experience — which included taking an Uber to the hospital — during a May 2022 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“I had this [mental] picture of me holding on [to the handle above the door] in the car with the baby coming out in the Uber,” she joked at the time. “When you’re in labor and they’re driving to the hospital — I ended up getting a lovely and very conscientious Uber driver, which is not what you want when you’re in labor. I want to go. If it’s an orange [light], just take that as a green and go.”

The Angelyne star continued: “We were driving and we were a couple of minutes away from the hospital and I was fully in contractions and I didn’t realize I was actually nine centimeters dilated at that point, so real close. I was basically 10 minutes away from having a child.”