Privacy, please! While Emmy Rossum doesn’t give many glimpses of her daughter, the actress has posted rare pictures of the little one on occasion.

The Shameless alum used a baby bump photo to announce in May 2021 that she had given birth to her and husband Sam Esmail’s first child.

“5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” she captioned maternity shoot photos at the time.

Later that same month, the New York native posted a photo of her infant while urging her followers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“When I was pregnant, I got vaccinated,” the new mom captioned a sweet shot at the time. “Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies. In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine.”

The Phantom of the Opera star wed Esmail in May 2017 in New York, two years after their engagement.

“We are both equally committed to our art, as we always have been, and to each other,” the songwriter told Extra of her and the Esmail Corp creator’s long-distance relationship in September 2017. “We text multiple times a day, all day long, send little videos back and forth on set, try to share as much of our lives as we can so we don’t feel that disconnect. There are times that that happens and that’s tricky. But I think that we love each other and we were lucky enough to find each other and get married and we’ll hopefully be together for many, many years and forever.”

Rossum noted that the key to her successful marriage is “commit[ing] to each other … and to communication,” concluding, “I just feel lucky and happy.”

The duo began dating in 2013, and Esmail proposed in August 2015. “I happened to be in the bathtub when it happened,” Rossum told Chelsea Handler of their engagement. “And then I realized that it was happening. And then I got out of the bathtub because I didn’t want the story to be that I was in the bathtub when it was happening. And then I got cold as it was still going on, got back in the bathtub. It was a comedy of errors, but it all worked out.”

