Happy baby, happy mom! Emmy Rossum shared the first photo of her daughter after secretly giving birth in May 2021.

The Shameless alum, 34, posted the sweet snap via Instagram on Sunday, July 25, to promote the COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

In the pic, Rossum is seen kissing her baby girl, who is facing away from the camera. The TV star captioned her post, “When I was pregnant I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies,” she explained. “In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine.”

Rossum’s husband, Sam Esmail, then tweeted the same message on his account.

Rossum and the Mr. Robot creator, 43, previously confirmed their daughter’s birth via Instagram. “5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” she captioned a slideshow of black-and-white maternity pictures.

The couple got engaged in August 2015 after dating for two years before tying the knot in May 2017.

Esmail had proposed to his longtime love with a “beautiful” vintage ring from Paris, The Phantom of the Opera star revealed during an appearance on Chelsea Handler’s Netflix show in November 2016. “It’s from the 1930s. He did a good job.”

However, the circumstances of the proposal were seemingly less romantic.

“I happened to be in the bathtub when it happened,” the Mystic River actor told Handler. “And then I realized that it was happening. And then I got out of the bathtub because I didn’t want the story to be that I was in the bathtub when it was happening. And then I got cold as it was still going on, got back in the bathtub. It was a comedy of errors, but it all worked out.”

Before welcoming the couple’s first child, the actress previously opened up about being raised by a single mother and how that affected her growing up.

“I had a single mom. I have a single mom. This isn’t a secret,” she wrote in an April 2017 Facebook post. “Growing up in a school — and a world — filled with mostly two parent units was difficult for me. Father’s Day still is difficult for me. I’m not really sure how to celebrate. In the weeks leading up to it, I sense it coming like a wave approaching. Sometimes I try to ignore it. … Sometimes, I take my mom to brunch and get her a present, to show her how much I value her.”

Rossum continued, “She really was both a mother and a father for me. I don’t like her to know that it still causes me pain — 30 years later — lest she feel somehow that she wasn’t enough. She was always enough. She is enough. She wasn’t perfect, no one is, but for me she was the best mom ever.”

In 2021, however, she was able to celebrate Esmail. “Happy Father’s Day to the man who made my favorite human,” she shared in June via Instagram.