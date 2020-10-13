Pride in her postpartum body! Eniko Parrish showed off her weight loss two weeks after giving birth to her and Kevin Hart’s daughter, Kaori.

“Day 11 post-baby,” the model, 36, captioned a Saturday, October 10, Instagram post. “I gained 37 pounds this time with baby girl. Down 19 pounds. And feelin’ DAMN GOOD about it bc I EARNED it! I’m slowly but surely getting back to my old self, baby girl is happy and healthy thank God.”

The Maryland native went on to write that women’s bodies are “truly amazing,” gushing, “Not everyone’s journey is the same but I’ve learned over the years if you treat your body good, it’ll do the same in return.”

In the social media upload, Parrish stood in her closet and pulled a pair of black shorts down to show her stomach.

She and Hart, 41, announced their baby girl’s birth last month. “Thankful. Grateful. Blessed,” Parrish wrote via Instagram in September. “A little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more. Kaori Mai Hart. 9.29.20.”

The infant made her debut earlier this month in a sweet mother-daughter shot. “Has my heart already,” the Night School star commented on the picture.

Parrish also shared a family photo with the newborn’s older siblings. (She and the comedian welcomed their son, Kenzo, 2, in November 2017, while Hart also shares daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.)

One month after Kenzo’s birth, Hart told Entertainment Tonight that he had yet to change a diaper. “I’m around when the diaper is being changed, which makes me part of the process within the moment,” the Grammy nominee explained in December 2017. “All you have to do is find other stuff to do while it’s going down to keep busy. With a newborn, it’s very tough; they’re fragile, they need a mother’s touch. That’s not a father’s time.”