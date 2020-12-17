Three cheers for Lucy and Nicholas! Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova celebrated their twins’ 3rd birthday on Wednesday, December 16.

“3!” the former professional tennis player, 39, captioned Instagram photos of the little ones. Her son rocked a white polo and a backwards cap in one social media upload, while his sister smiled in a floral blue outfit in another.

The “Hero” singer, 45, who also shares daughter Mary, 10 months, with the athlete, commented on the posts with red heart emojis.

While the couple are notoriously private about their family life, Kournikova posted a video of Nicholas and Lucy looking all grown up in January. “#happynewyear,” she captioned a drone video of her eldest children running side by side.

The children became big siblings that same month when the Russia native gave birth to Mary. “My Sunshine 01.30.2020,” Iglesias wrote alongside hospital photos of the newborn in February. The following month, Us Weekly confirmed the infant’s name.

In September, the pair dressed Mary up like her mom in a white tennis outfit. “Wimbledon, here I come,” Kournikova joked via Instagram.

The Grammy winner’s sisters Victoria Iglesias and Christina Iglesias commented, “Angel,” and, “Your twin,” respectively.

Enrique and the Biggest Loser alum have been dating since 2011, and the Spain native told The Sun in October 2017 that they were “happy” without a marriage certificate.

“There comes a point when you’ve been with someone for a certain amount of time and I believe that you are like, married,” he explained at the time. “I guess the only difference is that we haven’t walked down the aisle.”

The following year, the University of Miami alum told the outlet that he and his partner were “having more sex” than ever since becoming parents.

Enrique added that retiring from his music career “could become a reality in the near future,” saying he planned on “a few albums,” then “never doing anything again other than being a dad.” The songwriter went on to say, “There are days when I’d be lying if I said that stopping [my singing career] didn’t cross my mind.”