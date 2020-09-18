Their sunshine! Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova mostly keep their three kids — Nicholas, Lucy and Mary — out of the spotlight, but the proud parents occasionally share adorable photos of the trio.

The singer and the tennis star began dating in 2001 after meeting on the set of his “Escape” music video. Following a brief split, the couple secretly welcomed twins in December 2017 after keeping her pregnancy entirely under wraps.

Iglesias and Kournikova introduced their children to the world in January 2018, when the brother-sister duo made their debut on Instagram. “My Sunshine,” the pair both captioned posts featuring the babies.

The Grammy winner gushed in October 2018 about watching the athlete transition into her new role. “It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother,” he told U.K. paper The Sun at the time. “It’s incredible to watch a mom do what she does, when a mother’s instinct kicks in.”

As for Iglesias, he was open to giving up his career to be a full-time father. “There are days when I’d be lying if I said that stopping didn’t cross my mind. That probably could become a reality in the near future,” he said. “Maybe I don’t see myself [doing] anything other than a few albums and that’s it. Then, never doing anything again other than being a dad.”

Kournikova once again pulled off a private pregnancy in 2020. The twosome welcomed daughter Mary in January of that year, and fans were none the wiser until his half-brother, Julio Iglesias Jr., revealed that Enrique “now has three children.”

The “Hero” crooner confirmed the happy news in February 2020. “My Sunshine 1.30.2020,” he captioned an Instagram pic of himself holding the newborn.

Iglesias and Kournikova have yet to reveal whether they are married or not, though they have spoken out on the subject in vague terms. “It isn’t important to me,” she told Women’s Health in 2011. “I’m in a happy relationship — that’s all that matters.”

The musician, for his part, told E! News in 2016 that he did not “believe you need a piece of paper to show you love someone.” However, he hinted they might already be husband and wife, adding: “Who knows what the future holds … or the past.” Additionally, she has added “Iglesias” to her name in her Instagram bio.

Scroll down to see more photos of the Iglesias family!