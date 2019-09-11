Erika Jayne Congratulates ‘RHOBH’ Costar Teddi Mellencamp on Pregnancy





The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a mini cast member on the way, and Erika Jayne couldn’t be happier about Teddi Mellencamp’s pregnancy.

“I am so excited to welcome the first baby of Beverly Hills,” the “XXPEN$IVE” singer, 48, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I’m loving watching Teddi’s journey and can’t wait to squeeze this little bundle of joy! I’m not sure if her baby shower can compete with Andy [Cohen’s] baby shower…. but we are certainly going to try!”

Us broke the news on Wednesday, September 11, that Mellencamp, 38, and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, are expecting their third child together. The couple already share Slate, 6, and Cruz, 5, and the Skyline Security Management founder, 42, welcomed Isabella, 10, in a previous relationship.

While the ALL IN BY TEDDI accountability coach, had in vitro fertilization before her first two pregnancies, her third was a surprise. “My husband said, ‘I don’t want to see you going through IVF again — that was brutal,’” John Mellencamp’s daughter told Us. “It was so many rounds, but this time we really weren’t doing anything! I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! It was a complete surprise. I didn’t even know I was because I didn’t have a regular cycle.”

She went on to say that they are “over the moon” about their baby-to-be — and so are their children!

“They are so excited,” the South Carolina native told Us. “They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

