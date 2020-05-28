Sibling central! Erin Bates and Chad Paine’s three kids were so excited to meet their newborn sister, Holland.

“There’s something that’s amazing about when you have little kids and them getting to meet the little baby that you’ve talked about all these months,” the Tennessee native, 29, said in a Bringing Up Bates confessional in Us Weekly’s exclusive Thursday, May 28, clip. “You wonder if they can even imagine what it’s gonna be like.”

She added, “When you introduce them to that new little baby and see their excitement, as parents, it’s just amazing. Such a sweet time. I don’t think I’ll ever forget seeing them get excited just like we get excited.”

In hospital footage from November 2019, Bates held the infant and asked Carson, 5, Brooklyn, 4, and Everly, 2: “You want hold her? She is going to love your presents.”

The Crown College of the Bible graduate asked her brood to “kiss” their baby sister, and Carson shared his first impression in a sweet confessional. “I like her because she’s soft,” he said of Holland.

Bates and Paine, 33, tied the knot in November 2013 and welcomed baby No. 4 six years later.

“Our hearts are overflowing with happiness and love as we embrace our newest gift, Holland Grace,” Gil Bates‘ daughter captioned her November 2019 Instagram announcement. “The thrill of welcoming a baby into a family never gets old, and with the added excitement of big brother and sisters, the thrill has only escalated! We are especially grateful this Thanksgiving season with the delivery of a healthy baby, surrounded by a loving family and friends. We are already so in love with this new chapter in our lives! We’re blessed.”

The baby news came five months after the reality stars announced that they had another little one on the way. “We know that life is fixing to get even crazier, but we’re getting ready for more laughs and more love and celebrating every moment along the way!” the couple told UPtv in June 2019.

Bringing Up Bates‘ midseason finale airs on Thursday on UPtv at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above for more footage from Holland’s arrival.