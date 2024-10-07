Eva Longoria and her son, Santiago, hit the red carpet together in Paris over the weekend.

Longoria, 49, and Santiago, 6, attended the Global Gift Gala at Paris’ Four Seasons Hotel George V on Saturday, October 5, where they posed for photos together on the red carpet. The actress held her son’s hand while they smiled for the cameras.

Longoria stunned in a strapless silver gown embellished with intricate sequin designs over sheer fabric, which she accessorized with silver jewelry. Santiago looked adorable next to his mother in a tiny, black tuxedo, which he paired with white Velcro sneakers. A bright pink cast was also spotted on his left arm, which was mostly covered by his jacket sleeve.

The Desperate Housewives alum welcomed Santiago in June 2018 with her husband, José Bastón. At the time, Longoria was already stepmother to Bastón’s three children, José, Talia and Mariana, whom he shares with ex-wife Natalia Esperón.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in December 2021, Longoria described her son as “explorational” and “curious,” with her and Bastón, 56, even letting him help in the kitchen.

“People are like, ‘I can’t believe you let him cook with you and, like, break eggs and get dirty.’ He even covered the entire kitchen in flour, but I think it’s great,” she told Us at the time. “He’s playing with textures. … That’s the human being you want to raise, you know? You want them to be curious and question things and not just take things for face value.”

Longoria also exclusively spoke to Us about the challenges of parenthood one year after her son’s birth. “Not sleeping when I was breast-feeding,” she shared in July 2019. “Just being awake every three hours. That was exhausting, but so rewarding in its own way.”

It’s no secret that Longoria will take her son anywhere with her, including work events. “He’s on set with me, [in] meetings with me,” she exclusively told Us of her baby boy in May 2019. “I have a photo shoot right after this, [and] he’s with me in the photo shoot.”

At the time, the Texas native shared with Us that Santiago was already taking after her at just 1 year old. “He’s very funny, he’s very happy, he loves everybody [and] he goes to everybody. He’s just sweet and kind,” she shared. “He’s just really interested and curious in everybody, so that’s pretty reflective of me because he’s curious.”