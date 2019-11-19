



Mother-son time! Eva Longoria shared a sweet moment with her and Jose Bastón‘s 16-month-old, Santiago, on Tuesday, November 19.

“Our nightly ritual,” the Desperate Housewives alum, 44, captioned the Instagram upload. “He loves singing in the shower! He [sic] trying to learn the signs of the song.”

In the video, the actress and her toddler sat in the shower without the water running, while wearing pajamas and listening to music. The little one adorably copied his mom’s hand movements.

The Texas native, who welcomed her baby boy in June 2018, has found extra motivation since becoming a mother. “The one thing I did not expect when Santi was born was the amount of anxiety I was going to have about the world. Like, everything affects me now: the news, articles and climate change,” the Grand Hotel alum told Us Weekly and other reporters on Friday, November 15. “Everything scares me, and my anxiety has just gone through the roof going, ‘Oh, my God, I have a better place!’ So, it’s made my philanthropic work more intense.”

Longoria explained, “It brought an insane intensity. I’m like, ‘We have to save the world! Oh, my God!’ I didn’t expect that. Of course, I do charity work and I do philanthropies, but now it just means so much more.”

The Golden Globe nominee loves spending time with her little one, and she gushed to Us exclusively in April about how “kind” he is. “He’s very funny,” Longoria said. “He’s very happy, he loves everybody [and] he goes to everybody. He’s just sweet. He’s just really interested and curious in everybody, so that’s pretty reflective of me because he’s curious.”

While Santiago isn’t displaying a theatrical side “yet,” the Eva’s Kichen author thinks that may rub off considering how much time he spends on the job with his mom. “He’s on set with me, [in] meetings with me,” she revealed at the time. “I have a photoshoot right after this, [and] he’s with me in the photoshoot.”

Longoria and Bastón, 51, tied the knot in May 2016 in Acapulco, Mexico. Longoria was previously married to actor Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004 and NBA star Tony Parker from 2007 to 2011.