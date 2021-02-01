Taking time off. Eva Mendes has been spending less time on social media to be with her family — and she isn’t here for haters bashing that decision.

When an Instagram user asked “why” the actress, 46, has been sharing “less” on Instagram on Saturday, January 30, the Florida native replied, “Hi. I’m actually taking time to really be present with my family so posting is not really a priority right now. Hoping you and yours are well.”

When another follower added, “She’s had work done and I don’t think she’s happy with it,” the Hitch star clapped back in the comments.

“Mmmm. I’m not sure why I’m answering you but here I go,” Mendes wrote. “I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So — big shocker — I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there.”

The fashion designer went on to thank another Instagram user for understanding her decision to put her and Ryan Gosling’s daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, “first.”

Mendes explained, “Some people can juggle both and that’s great, but I can’t. Anyway speaking of not be[ing] able to juggle both, need to go be with them now. They’re in the other room and being too quiet. That’s never good. Ha!”

The Girl in Progress star first revealed her decision to take a step back from social media earlier this month. “I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much,” Mendes tweeted at the time. “I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present.”

Mendes encouraged other parents to “let your kids call you out,” noting, “It’s not disrespect. Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve. They will take no BS. Not even from you. Congratulations, you are raising an empowered child.”