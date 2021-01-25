Making a change. Eva Mendes recalled a very important parenting lesson that she recently learned thanks to one of her young daughters.

On Saturday, January 23, the Ghost Rider actress, 46, shared a piece of advice courtesy of Latinx Parenting’s Twitter account. “Let your kids call you out. It’s not disrespect. It’s healthy,” the tweet read. “Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve. They will take no BS. Not even from you. Congratulations, you are raising an empowered child.”

As Mendes thanked Latinx Parenting for the “important reminder,” she opened up about how one of her girls with longtime love Ryan Gosling called her out for her frequent cell phone use.

“I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much,” she explained in her Instagram post’s caption. “I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal.”

The Hitch star continued, “So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present. ❤️.”

Mendes and Gosling, 40, began dating after meeting on the set of their 2012 film, The Place Beyond the Pines. They share daughters Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4.

The duo have been very candid about parenthood in the past. In October 2020, the Other Guys actress opened up about the ups and downs of parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed and breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests,” she joked during an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald. “We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day!”

Mendes added that she has tried to remain positive while raising her children during quarantine. “When we feel like we’re just ‘in it’ like all parents do during these times, we remind ourselves that these are the good times because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now,” she explained.

The La La Land actor, for his part, has gushed about being a father to young girls. “I think women are better than men. They are stronger, more evolved,” he told Evening Standard in June 2016. “You can tell, especially when you have daughters and you see they’re early stages, they are just leaps and bounds beyond boys immediately.”