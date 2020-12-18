Ups and downs. Eva Mendes spoke candidly about parenting her and Ryan Gosling’s two daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My little girl wanted to cut out Maria Callas’ face from [this] record cover,” the actress, 46, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo on Thursday, December 17, of her face peering through the hole. “I quietly died a little inside but I quickly said, ‘Yes.’ Mom pandemic guilt in full effect.”

When an Instagram user praised the little one’s “phenomenal scissor skills,” the Florida native replied, “That part was a team effort. She had the vision and I helped her execute.”

The fashion designer, who shares Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, with Gosling, 40, also commiserated with another follower about bedtime being “a real thing” back in March when their families began quarantining.

Mendes has been documenting her life at home with her children in lockdown via social media, from their painting projects to their birthday parties.

“No, I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine,” the Hitch star wrote via Instagram in April. “I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella. I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles.”

When an Instagram troll accused Mendes’ Place Beyond the Pines costar of being an absent father later that same month, she clapped back.

“I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private,” the CIRCA Beauty creative director replied. “I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”

Mendes and the Canada native started dating in 2011, welcoming Esmeralda and Amada in 2014 and 2016, respectively. She has been on an acting hiatus since becoming a mom, but was “auditioning again” in August 2019, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

The Girl in Progress star was “looking to get back out there,” the insider added.