Fergie and ex-husband Josh Duhamel‘s son, Axl, is growing up before their very eyes.

The “Fergalicious” singer, 49, celebrated Axl’s 11th birthday in a sweet tribute posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 29.

“Happy 11th birthday, Axl Jack! It is so fun watching you grow in every phase of your life,” Fergie (real name Stacy Ferguson) captioned a carousel of photos of Axl. “Seeing soccer through your eyes makes me feel like a kid again. No matter what jersey you’re wearing I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader for anything you want to do in life. I love you beyond words.”

In the first photo, Fergie could be seen posing with her son as they both smiled ear to ear. The second photo showed Axl donning a pair of oversized sunglasses and a soccer uniform, while the next few photos featured the tween smiling in various poses. In the last pic, Axl sat on a boogie board on the beach near the water.

Followers were quick to wish Axl a happy birthday in the comments section of the post, with one social media user writing, “Happy Birthday, not-so-lil Axl! Eat lots of cake!!!” Another added, “What a fun day for you both! Makes me miss my son even more. Cherish those memories.”

Fergie and Duhamel, 51, welcomed their only child in 2013, nearly four years before they split. The former couple, who tied the knot in January 2009, announced their breakup in a statement to Us Weekly in September 2017.

“With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the former couple confirmed in a joint statement at the time. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The twosome, whose divorce was finalized in November 2019, have 50-50 custody of their son and have frequently reunited to celebrate Axl’s milestones.

“My parents never figured it out,” Duhamel previously told Fatherly of their coparenting arrangement. “And who it hurt was us [kids]. Not to bag on my parents, because they’re civil now, but they don’t go out of their way to talk to each other. I’m like, ‘It’s been 40 years. Get your s—t together.’ But they don’t have the tools. And I’m OK with that.”

Duhamel has since moved on with Audra Mari, to whom he popped the question in January 2022.

“[Axl] is very excited about [our engagement],” he exclusively told Us later that month. “That was a big part of it. They get along great. It’s been good.”

The duo wed in September that year, and welcomed their first baby together, son Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, in January.