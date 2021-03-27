Crushing coparenting! Josh Duhamel and Fergie called it quits in 2017 and have been amicably raising their son, Axl, ever since.

The former couple announced their separation after eight years of marriage in a joint statement. “With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the exes told Us Weekly in September 2017. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Five months prior, the actor exclusively told Us that their relationship continued to “get better” despite highs and lows.

“A relationship starts one way, even when you get married, and it goes through a whole evolution — ups and downs and back-ups,” the North Dakota native explained to Us at the time. “You have to go through stuff.”

The Life as We Know It star went on to say that his happiest moments were watching his “wife and boy together.”

He and the former Black Eyed Peas member welcomed their son in August 2013, six months after their pregnancy announcement via Twitter. “Josh & Me & BABY makes three!” the singer tweeted in February 2013.

Just six days ahead of their breakup, Fergie responded to rumors that she was pregnant with baby No. 2. “I’ve heard so many rumors about all of that,” she told 103.5 KTU’s Cubby and Carolina in the Morning. “I have no idea what’s in the future. Right now, I just turned all my videos [for my “Double Duchess” album] in yesterday to everybody. It’s like I’m birthing a different kind of baby. I feel like I’m birthing this thing out. It didn’t come from my belly, but it came from my soul.”

The “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer also opened up about her and Duhamel’s sex life in the interview. “I run around my house like I’m a ninja pirate or I’m Supergirl meets Batgirl,” Fergie said in September 2017.

The California native went on to offiicially file for divorce from Duhamel in May 2019. It was finalized in December of that same year.

Keep scrolling to see how Fergie and the All My Children alum have coparented Axl over the years, from birthday parties to snow days.