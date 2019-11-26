Moving on. Fergie and Josh Duhamel have officially finalized their divorce, two years after ending their relationship.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, their marriage was legally terminated after the exes reached an agreement on the terms of the judgment on Friday, November 22. They previously announced their separation in September 2017, but the 44-year-old “Fergalicious” singer didn’t file for divorce until May of this year.

Fergie began dating the Safe Haven actor, 47, in 2004 and he proposed to her in December 2007. They tied the knot in Malibu in 2009 and became the parents to their now 6-year-old son, Axl, in 2013.

In announcing their split in 2017 after eight years of marriage, the pair confirmed in a joint statement to Us that they still have “absolute love and respect” for each other despite choosing to part ways.

“We decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they told Us in a statement in September of that year. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

At the time, a source told Us exclusively that the former couple “had been having problems” for a year before they decided to call it quits. The Transformers actor “moved out around early spring,” the insider added.

Six days before separation news broke, the “M.I.L.F.” singer raved about her sex life with Duhamel in an interview with Cubby and Caroline in the Morning. “I run around my house like I’m a ninja pirate or I’m Supergirl meets Batgirl,” she previously revealed.

Fergie later broke down in tears while discussing the pair’s fractured relationship one month after split news broke. “It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show in October 2017.

“I love Josh. He’s the father of my child,” she continued. “We forever have that project together, and we’re doing the best we can.”