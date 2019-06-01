Taking the next step. Fergie filed for divorce nearly two years after she and estranged husband Josh Duhamel announced their split, Us Weekly can confirm.

The singer, 44, submitted the paperwork in Pasadena, California, on Friday, May 31. The pair, who wed in January 2009 after four years of dating, share 5-year-old son Axl.

Fergie and the Las Vegas alum, 46, confirmed their breakup in September 2017. “With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

A source told Us shortly after the announcement that Duhamel and the former Black Eyed Peas member “had been having problems for the past year.” Another insider added, “They are both really good people and committed to their son, but they are too different to make it work.”

Fergie expressed in September 2017 just how amicable the duo were after their split. “We’re great friends, Josh and I, there’s so much love that we have for each other,” she confessed to Entertainment Tonight. “We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We’re just not a romantic couple anymore.”

The Grammy winner admitted during an October 2017 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show that divorce was not part of her plan. “I wanted to stay married forever,” she said.

Duhamel, for his part, returned to the dating scene. Us broke the news in February 2018 that the Transformers star was seeing Eiza González, though the twosome split five months later. The actor also noted during a December 2018 appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast that he wanted to find “someone young enough to have kids.”

Fergie and the Safe Haven star remain committed to coparenting Axl amid their shifting relationship status. The exes reunited in February for a snow day with their son.

