Fergie and ex-husband Josh Duhamel’s son, Axl Jack, is growing up before our eyes as he reaches double digits.

“To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative superhero enthusiast,” Fergie (real name Stacy Ferguson), 48, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 29. “Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack 🎂🎂.”

Alongside Fergie’s sweet caption dedicated to her son, the musician included a handful of rare photos of the newly minted 10-year-old. In the first snap, Axl stoically posed for the camera in a black-and-white portrait. Other images featured the birthday boy goofing off at home and hanging out with his friends.

Fergie and Duhamel, 50, welcomed their baby boy in August 2013, nearly four years before they split in September 2017. The twosome, whose divorce was finalized in November 2019, split custody 50-50 and have frequently reunited to celebrate Axl’s milestones.

Related: Doing It for Axl! Josh Duhamel and Fergie's Coparenting Timeline Raising Son Crushing coparenting! Josh Duhamel and Fergie called it quits in 2017 and have been amicably raising their son, Axl, ever since. The former couple announced their separation after eight years of marriage in a joint statement. “With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the exes told Us […]

“My parents never figured it out,” Duhamel told Fatherly in an interview published in January about their coparenting arrangement. “And who it hurt was us [kids]. Not to bag on my parents, because they’re civil now, but they don’t go out of their way to talk to each other. I’m like, ‘It’s been 40 years. Get your s—t together.’ But they don’t have the tools. And I’m OK with that.”

The actor further explained that Fergie was “very adamant” that the exes “be civil” for Axl’s sake, contradictory to Duhamel’s upbringing.

Duhamel has since moved on with Audra Mari, whom he proposed to in January 2022. “[Axl] is very excited about [our engagement],” he exclusively told Us Weekly later that month. “That was a big part of it. They get along great. It’s been good.”

Related: Jenna Ushkowitz and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2023 Birthdays Watching their little ones grow! Kim Kardashian, Raven Gates and more stars have celebrated their children’s birthdays with heartfelt messages and fun parties in 2023. The SKIMS founder’s daughter Chicago turned 5 on January 15, and Kardashian penned a sweet tribute to her mini-me for the occasion. “My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can’t […]

While Axl has bonded with Mari, 29, Duhamel has made sure to avoid being an “overbearing” parent himself. “I want to make sure that I’m making him get out there and do things, making sure that he knows he’s safe and secure but also can go out and take risks,” the Buddy Games host told Us at the time. “[I’m not trying to] overly parent him, but I also want to be a good role model for him. Because he is watching very closely.”

Duhamel — who married Mari in September 2022 — also teased to Us if the couple planned to expand their family. “Yeah, I hope so,” he quipped. “That’s the plan.”

Fergie has even been supportive of his new relationship. After Duhamel announced his engagement to Mari via Instagram, the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer offered her congratulations in the comments section.