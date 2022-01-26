Josh Duhamel Reveals Whether He Wants Kids With Fiancee Audra Mari

Family man! Josh Duhamel proposed to Audra Mari earlier this month — and the actor is already thinking about having children with the former pageant queen.

“Yeah, I hope so,” the 49-year-old actor exclusively told Us Weekly when asked about expanding his family on Tuesday, January 25. “That’s the plan.”

The former model, who is already the father of son Axl, 8, with ex-wife Fergie, went on to tell Us that the little one has a sweet bond with his fiancée, 28.

“He is very excited about [our engagement],” the Life As We Know It star said while promoting his Heluva Good! Dips partnership. “That was a big part of it. They get along great. It’s been good.”

The All My Children alum revealed his proposal news on January 8, writing via Instagram: “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari.”

The pair have been dating since 2019. The former soap opera star was previously married to Fergie, 46, from 2009 to 2019. The former couple coparent Axl, even jointly attending his birthday parties post-split.

While raising the little one, Duhamel is intentional about not being “too overbearing,” which he told Us is “most challenging” for him.

“I want to make sure that I’m making him get out there and do things, making sure that he knows he’s safe and secure but also can go out and take risks,” the North Dakota native said on Tuesday. “[I’m not trying to] overly parent him, but I also want to be a good role model for him. Because he is watching very closely.”

The Safe Haven star bragged that he recently convinced his son to take an ice bath after telling Axl repeatedly to “take risks.”

Axl thinks Duhamel is a “cool dad,” the Minot State University grad added, noting that his Heluva Good! Dips Sideline Snacker helps. “It’s this little machine that … is on a remote control for lazy people like myself who don’t want to get up from the couch,” he explained. “This thing will literally come to you, bring you snacks, cold beer, whatever you need. When he gets home from school, he sees this thing and … is excited.”

From January 27 to February 4, fans can enter to win a Sideline Snacker of their own in time for the February 13 Super Bowl.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi