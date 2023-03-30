Rapper Flo Rida and ex-girlfriend Alexis Adams’ son, Zohar Dillard, suffered serious injuries after falling out the family’s fifth-floor apartment window.

Adams — who welcomed her child, now 6, with the “Right Round” performer, 43, in 2016 — has since filed a lawsuit, claiming that her New Jersey apartment building had faulty “windows that posed a hazardous condition,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

In her filing, Adams reveals that Zohar’s injuries are serious, including multiple pelvis fractures, left metatarsal fractures, a grade-three liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs. Zohar is currently in an intensive care unit to treat his injuries.

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” she told Us in a statement on Thursday, March 30, noting she is “so grateful” that Zohar is still alive. “I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”

She added: “It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing this could all be prevented. My son could have died! I wish I could take away his pain. … I hope no other family has to go through a similar tragedy.”

Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard, has not publicly commented on the ongoing lawsuit or his son’s critical condition.

Zohar, who was diagnosed with hydrocephalus shortly after his birth, arrived in September 2016. However, Adams has claimed that her baby boy has had little contact with the “Low” rapper. (Hydrocephalus is a neurological condition that causes an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within cavities of the brain.)

“Flo Rida has only seen his son once during the paternity test but kept his shades on and his back turned,” she claimed to the Daily Mail in 2018. “They were in the same room. He didn’t try to hug Zohar, nothing. It was very cold.”

The makeup artist, who sued her former beau in 2017 for not paying child support, told the U.K. outlet that the Florida native had only been covering Zohar’s medical insurance and a nominal amount of child support that she didn’t feel is “enough for a special needs child.”

She further alleged to the Daily Mail: “Even after Zohar’s surgery, he hasn’t reached out to find out if he’s OK. I find it strange because Flo Rida is always involved in charities pertaining to kids. … Being a single mom going to a lot of doctor’s appointments and not knowing what else your son might need is heartbreaking.”

Flo Rida, for his part, has never publicly addressed the custody battle or his relationship with Zohar.

“Since paternity, he has not acknowledged Zohar at all, still to this day,” Adams alleged during a 2020 appearance on the “ASAP: Another Shawn Allen” podcast. “Even when we did have the paternity test, and this just shows you the kind of person that he is, Wendy Williams’ production team reached out to his attorney after paternity was established and they still put out a statement about ‘allegedly.’ That should show people right there.”